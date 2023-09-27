2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 6:08 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two lanes of I-44 Eastbound closed at Lewis Road after a semi-truck went through the median early Wednesday.
Preliminary investigations show that the semi-truck was traveling Westbound on I-44 when it went through the concrete median into the Eastbound lane.
As of 6 a.m., the lanes are still closed.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.