2 lanes of EB I-44 closed after crash involving tractor-trailer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two lanes of I-44 Eastbound closed at Lewis Road after a semi-truck went through the median early Wednesday.

Preliminary investigations show that the semi-truck was traveling Westbound on I-44 when it went through the concrete median into the Eastbound lane.

As of 6 a.m., the lanes are still closed.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

