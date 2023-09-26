Surprise Squad
Woman shot during dispute with co-worker at Family Dollar, St. Louis police say

An investigation is underway after a shooting inside a north St. Louis Family Dollar.
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A woman was shot by a co-worker inside a north St. Louis Family Dollar Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

St. Louis police confirmed to First Alert 4 that two employees got into an argument inside the store at Florissant and North Market before 5 p.m. One of the employees then shot the other in the face.

The woman who was shot was listed in critical condition, police said. The employee who fired the shot is reportedly on the run but officers said they know who she is.

Anyone with information that can assist police with their investigation is encouraged to contact CrimeStoppers.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

