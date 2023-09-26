Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Woman found dead after apparent dog bite, police say

Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.
Police say a woman was found dead from an apparent dog bite.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG/Gray News) – A woman in her 70s died after suffering from an apparent dog bite, according to officials with the Toledo Police Department.

Officers at the scene said workers with a lawn care company found the woman on the ground in the backyard of a home in Toledo Tuesday.

Authorities said it appeared the woman had been bitten by a dog and died.

Lucas County Canine Care and Control took a dog belonging to the woman from the scene.

Officials are continuing to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WTVG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

Latest News

FILE - Demonstrators walk with signs during a rally outside the Paramount Pictures Studio in...
Striking Hollywood actors vote to authorize new walkout against video game makers
FILE - The Amazon logo is seen, Sept. 6, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon,...
Amazon sued by FTC and 17 states over allegations it inflates online prices and overcharges sellers
Should I buy or build a house
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision
The real estate market is tough right now whether you’re looking to buy or build. A real estate...
Looking to buy or build a home? Tips to help make the right decision