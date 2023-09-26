Surprise Squad
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man

Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.(KMOV)
By Kalie Strain
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A Granite City woman has been charged after shooting and killing a man police said she was dating on Sunday.

Tara A. Anderson, 37, from Granite City, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two firearm charges after police said she shot and killed Phillip P. Armstrong. 39.

Tara Anderson has been charged after police said she shot and killed Phillip Armstrong.
Tara Anderson has been charged after police said she shot and killed Phillip Armstrong.(Granite City Police)

Police said they responded to the 1400 block of Madison Avenue on Sept 24. When they arrived, they said they found Armstrong dead in the road.

Through the investigation, police said they learned that Armstrong and Anderson were dating and that this was an isolated domestic incident.

Anderson will be remanded to the Madison County Jail until a detention hearing is held.

