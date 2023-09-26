Woman accused of hitting chidren’s grandmother in head with dumbbell

Surprise Squad
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) - A 26-year-old woman is accused of hitting her children’s grandmother in the head with a dumbbell during an argument.

Delesha Lee is charged with second-degree assault. Police say she got into an argument with the mother of a man she has two children with. Lee allegedly retrieved a dumbbell from her car and hit the victim in the head. The victim was treated at a hospital for a laceration.

Lee is being held on a $50,000 bond.

