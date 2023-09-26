Warm Today With Scattered Storms Through Tonight

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Above Normal Temperatures Continue All Week

Scattered Rain & Storms through tonight

A Few Storms Could Produce Downpours with Gusty Winds and Small Hail

Highest storm chances in St. Louis from 10PM to 8AM

Today: Sunny, warm and dry with highs again in the middle upper 80s. An isolated storm with a heavy downpour and small hail/gusty winds is possible, best storm chances will be on the Illinois side.

This Evening & Tonight: Isolated storms are possible before 10PM, but the better chance for storms (including in St. Louis) will be near and after 10PM. More numerous storms are expected to blossom around 10PM with scattered storms through about 8AM. The severe chances are very low, but a storm or two may contain some gusty winds, small hail and brief downpours. Rain should be moving east and out of the area by or shortly after 8AM.

Wednesday: After the morning rain ends, there is a slim chance for a spot shower late day and evening but otherwise a largely dry day. It will be more humid, but not as warm.

What’s Next? Other than a slim chance for a spot shower Thursday morning, it looks like we’re getting into a dry pattern and warm pattern through early next week. Highs will be well above normal for this time of the year with mid to upper 80s through the weekend. The record high on Friday is 102, and while we won’t be anywhere near that, it goes to show that some warm/hot temps this late in the year are not highly unusual.

