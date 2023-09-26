Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Training at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport helps emergency crews train for the worst on the runway

Emergency crews from all over the Metro East converged on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Tuesday to get critical training that could save lives in a disaster.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews from all over the Metro East converged on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Tuesday to get critical training that could save lives in a disaster.

The training exercise is required every three years at the Mascoutah airport.

In one exercise, a hard landing caused by a bird played out. MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Darren James said there are four objectives of the exercise: Effective communication, appropriate response, incident command and activating an air carrier plan.

Personnel from Mascoutah, St. Clair County and Scott Air Force Base took place in the training. St. Louis Lambert International Airport recently conducted a similar emergency drill .

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

Book party hosted at Busch Stadium
Busch Stadium hosts largest book party in St. Louis
Police on scene of a shooting in Granite City on Sept. 24.
Woman charged in shooting death of Granite City man
Uproar over DJ firings at St. Louis radio station
Uproar over DJ firings at KDHX radio station
The Armory in Midtown
The Armory to host Taylor Swift laser dance party