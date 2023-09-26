Training at MidAmerica St. Louis Airport helps emergency crews train for the worst on the runway

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Emergency crews from all over the Metro East converged on MidAmerica St. Louis Airport on Tuesday to get critical training that could save lives in a disaster.

The training exercise is required every three years at the Mascoutah airport.

In one exercise, a hard landing caused by a bird played out. MidAmerica St. Louis Airport Director Darren James said there are four objectives of the exercise: Effective communication, appropriate response, incident command and activating an air carrier plan.

Personnel from Mascoutah, St. Clair County and Scott Air Force Base took place in the training. St. Louis Lambert International Airport recently conducted a similar emergency drill .

