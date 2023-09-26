St. Louis Art Museum closed through Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A power outage has forced the St. Louis Art Museum to be closed through Wednesday.

The museum closed before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as a result of the power outage. According to the Ameren Outage map, two outages were reported in the Forest Park area. No other information regarding the outage has been released.

Tickets for “The Culture” will be refunded.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.