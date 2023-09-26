Surprise Squad
St. Louis Art Museum closed through Wednesday

(KCRG)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A power outage has forced the St. Louis Art Museum to be closed through Wednesday.

The museum closed before 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday as a result of the power outage. According to the Ameren Outage map, two outages were reported in the Forest Park area. No other information regarding the outage has been released.

Tickets for “The Culture” will be refunded.

