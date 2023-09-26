Surprise Squad
St. Charles paramedics receive $1.5 million grant to fight the opioid crisis

Local paramedics are getting a new resource to fight an ever-growing epidemic.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Local paramedics are getting a new resource to fight an ever-growing epidemic.

The opioid crisis has ravaged so many lives in the bi-state and now the St. Charles Ambulance District is taking a new approach to hopefully save lives.

Thanks to $1.5 million in grant money, the ambulance district will be able to administer medicine to treat opioid withdrawal after treating an overdose.

The move can mean the difference between a user seeking treatment or continuing their addiction.

The ambulance district will also use the money to partner with area hospitals to offer substance abuse help for anyone who comes to an emergency department to seek treatment.

