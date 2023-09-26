Scattered Thunderstorms Late Today Into Wednesday

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Above Normal Temperatures Continue All Week

Scattered Rain & Storms Late Today Into Wednesday

A Few Storms Could Produce Downpours with Gusty Winds and Small Hail

Today: Warm and dry for most of the day with highs again in the middle upper 80s. A slim chance for a spot storm late this afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Rain chances ramp up late this evening and tonight, especially after 10PM. A few of these storms could produce some briefly heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

What’s Next? After early morning scattered rain and storms Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm may bubble up again in the afternoon and evening. These PM storms would be rather spotty, so it’s a low rain chance. Otherwise, expect warm and dry weather from Friday right through the weekend. It’s possible that high temperatures could reach 90 at times. This is most definitely a warmer-than-normal pattern to end September.

