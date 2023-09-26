Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Scattered Thunderstorms Late Today Into Wednesday

Scattered Thunderstorms Late Today Into Wednesday
By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Above Normal Temperatures Continue All Week
  • Scattered Rain & Storms Late Today Into Wednesday
  • A Few Storms Could Produce Downpours with Gusty Winds and Small Hail

Today: Warm and dry for most of the day with highs again in the middle upper 80s. A slim chance for a spot storm late this afternoon and evening.

Tonight: Rain chances ramp up late this evening and tonight, especially after 10PM. A few of these storms could produce some briefly heavy rain, gusty winds, and small hail, but widespread severe weather is not expected.

What’s Next? After early morning scattered rain and storms Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm may bubble up again in the afternoon and evening. These PM storms would be rather spotty, so it’s a low rain chance. Otherwise, expect warm and dry weather from Friday right through the weekend. It’s possible that high temperatures could reach 90 at times. This is most definitely a warmer-than-normal pattern to end September.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55

Latest News

A Warm Week With Late Tuesday-Wednesday Rain
A Warm Week With Late Tuesday-Wednesday Rain
Warm With Some Mid-Week Rain
Sept 25 morning forecast
Warmer-Than-Normal This Week, Storm Chance Tuesday Afternoon-Night
Dry Weather Overnight, Another Rain Chance By Tuesday Night
Dry Weather Overnight, Another Rain Chance By Tuesday Night