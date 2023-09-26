Metro Transit awards contract for construction to upgrade security

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Metro took the first steps Tuesday toward making its stations safer for travelers.

Metro awarded the contract for the first construction package to install security gates and fencing at MetroLink platforms all along its 46-mile rail system. The project will cost $52 million.

The first four stations getting the upgrades are in St. Clair County - the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, College Station, Emerson Park and Washington Park Stations.

All 39 stations will eventually have fencing and gates. The first four will serve as a test to see what modifications need to be made to make the platforms safer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.