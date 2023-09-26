Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Metro Transit awards contract for construction to upgrade security

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:22 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Metro took the first steps Tuesday toward making its stations safer for travelers.

Metro awarded the contract for the first construction package to install security gates and fencing at MetroLink platforms all along its 46-mile rail system. The project will cost $52 million.

The first four stations getting the upgrades are in St. Clair County - the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center, College Station, Emerson Park and Washington Park Stations.

All 39 stations will eventually have fencing and gates. The first four will serve as a test to see what modifications need to be made to make the platforms safer.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

metrolink
MetroLink to test single-car trains
clayton hotel
Clayton hotel one step closer to completion
Chesterfield Mal Liquidation logo over an image of the Chesterfield Mall.
Liquidation of Chesterfield Mall begins
metro safety improvements
Metro awards contract for safety improvements