Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man charged in June homicide in Dutchtown

Robert Bunger was charged with murder and assault in a man's death.
Robert Bunger was charged with murder and assault in a man's death.(SLMPD)
By Matt Woods
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged 43-year-old Robert Eugene Bunger with a June killing in St. Louis’ Dutchtown neighborhood.

Jordan Harris, 44, was found unresponsive on June 28 on a sidewalk in the 3400 block of Montana. A suspect was detained at the scene. Harris was pronounced dead the next day.

The St. Louis Medical Examiner’s Office ruled the cause of death to be homicide on August 16 after an investigation. A warrant was issued Monday for Bunger’s arrest in the case. He was charged with second-degree murder and third-degree assault of a special victim.

A probable cause statement against Bunger says witnesses called 911 while videotaping him kicking Harris and hitting him with his hands and various objects. It said Harris’ death was caused by “stress and physical injuries caused by the defendant’s assault of the victim.” The statement said the Bunger and Harris knew each other.

Bunger is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

Latest News

First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: September 26
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man sentenced for South City homicide
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Man found shot, killed in Vandeventer neighborhood
Generic
Police identify man found dead in Fountain Park neighborhood Saturday