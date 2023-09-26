Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Local frozen pizza maker looking to hire

Lucia's Pizza
Lucia's Pizza(Lucia's Pizza/Carmen Troesser)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A local company that makes frozen pizzas is looking to hire 25 more employees.

Lucia’s announced Tuesday that it is looking to hire due to rising demand. The open positions start at $16 an hour, along with health, dental and other benefits, a 401K, PTO and employee discounts,

The company says employees work three 12 shifts and get four days off a week.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

‘It’s an eyesore’ Contract approved for the demolition of Jamestown Mall
Jamestown Mall demolition underway
Robert Bunger was charged with murder and assault in a man's death.
Man charged in June homicide in Dutchtown
First Alert 4 Afternoon Update: September 26
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Man sentenced for South City homicide