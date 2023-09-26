Liquidation of Chesterfield Mall begins

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) -The old Chesterfield Mall will be demolished by the end of 2024, which means everything must go.

PCH Mercantile & Auctions was contracted to liquidate commercial displays, equipment and fixtures from the mall. Over the next year, the company will host sales events, private showings and auctions. All items will require disassembly, removal and loading by the buyer.

Click here for more information and a list of items for sale.

