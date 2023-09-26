Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Liquidation of Chesterfield Mall begins

Chesterfield Mal Liquidation logo over an image of the Chesterfield Mall.
Chesterfield Mal Liquidation logo over an image of the Chesterfield Mall.(PCH Mercantile & Auctions)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) -The old Chesterfield Mall will be demolished by the end of 2024, which means everything must go.

PCH Mercantile & Auctions was contracted to liquidate commercial displays, equipment and fixtures from the mall. Over the next year, the company will host sales events, private showings and auctions. All items will require disassembly, removal and loading by the buyer.

Click here for more information and a list of items for sale.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

metrolink
MetroLink to test single-car trains
metro safety improvements
Metro Transit awards contract for construction to upgrade security
clayton hotel
Clayton hotel one step closer to completion
St. Louis Art Museum closed through Wednesday