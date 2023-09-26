FIFA delegation visits Kansas City for site visit and gameday experience

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - In preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a delegation of FIFA representatives visited Kansas City this past weekend for a tour of facilities and to experience the gameday atmosphere in Kansas City.

KC2026, the nonprofit responsible for setting up Kansas City’s host city requirements, completed their site visit with representatives from FIFA and FIFA26, who are on an operational tour that began last week in Miami and concludes in Vancouver in early November.

“This was an incredible opportunity to not only discuss critical topics of importance related to the ongoing planning and operationalization of KC2026, but also reinforces what makes Kansas City special,” said Katherine Holland, the executive director of KC2026.

On Sunday, over 30 FIFA representatives who work in areas ranging from transport and stadium operations to hospitality and pitch management. That delegation was at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium for Sunday afternoon’s game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears. KC2026 said attending the game allowed delegates to see the gameday atmosphere in Kansas City and how the venue’s operational services work on a day when a game is to be played at Arrowhead.

“It was great to be with the various delivery teams in Kansas City to see how their operational plans have been developing, and meet with our key counterparts across a range of functions as we all work together to deliver the biggest FIFA World Cup ever in under three years’ time,” said Claudio Cailá-Müller, the executive director of operations for FIFA World Cup 2026.

In 2026, the World Cup will come to the 16 host cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.