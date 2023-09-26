Clayton hotel one step closer to completion

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A new hotel in Clayton is one step closer to completion.

The AC Hotel held a party earlier Tuesday celebrating a construction milestone. It’s revitalizing the site of the former Clayton Police headquarters on South Central Avenue.

Once the $50 million project is fully completed, it will add more than 200 hotel rooms to the Clayton area. It is set to open in the spring of 2024.

