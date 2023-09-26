Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Clayton hotel one step closer to completion

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A new hotel in Clayton is one step closer to completion.

The AC Hotel held a party earlier Tuesday celebrating a construction milestone. It’s revitalizing the site of the former Clayton Police headquarters on South Central Avenue.

Once the $50 million project is fully completed, it will add more than 200 hotel rooms to the Clayton area. It is set to open in the spring of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

metrolink
MetroLink to test single-car trains
metro safety improvements
Metro Transit awards contract for construction to upgrade security
Chesterfield Mal Liquidation logo over an image of the Chesterfield Mall.
Liquidation of Chesterfield Mall begins
clayton hotel
New Clayton hotel one step closer to completion