Busch Stadium hosts largest book party in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Books for STL Kids hosted hundreds of local kids for the largest book party in St. Louis on Tuesday.

Children were able to enjoy Storytime and pick out four new books to take home. For many children, the books will be the start of their in-home libraries. Event organizers told First Alert 4 the goal is for events like this to spark a lifelong love of reading.

This year marks the 25th anniversary for the organization.

