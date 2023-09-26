Ameren Missouri offers test drives of electric vehicles

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Ameren Missouri hosted a “Ride and Drive” event at the Missouri Botanical Garden on Tuesday.

The event, which was part of National Drive Electric Week, allowed drivers to test out electric vehicles.

According to Ameren Missouri, more than 160 electric vehicle charging ports have been installed across Missouri so far this year. Over $1 million is still available through Ameren Missouri to incentivize customers who are planning to install electric vehicle charging stations at public locations.

