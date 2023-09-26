Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Adam Wainwright’s 200th win against the Brewers was the last start of his career, The Athletic and the Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Katie Woo of The Athletic said that Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol said Wainwright will not make another start this season.

Adam Wainwright has thrown the final pitch of his career.



He will not make another start for the Cardinals, Oli Marmol said. Win No. 200 took everything he had. #STLCards — Katie Woo (@katiejwoo) September 26, 2023

Wainwright won two starts in a row against the Orioles and the Brewers to secure his 200th career victory before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. The Cardinals have six games left to play this regular season.

