Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Adam Wainwright’s 200th win will remain his last career start, reports say

;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a...
;St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright tips his cap after earning the win in a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers for his 200th career victory Monday, Sept. 18, 2023, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Adam Wainwright’s 200th win against the Brewers was the last start of his career, The Athletic and the Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Katie Woo of The Athletic said that Cardinals Manager Oli Marmol said Wainwright will not make another start this season.

Wainwright won two starts in a row against the Orioles and the Brewers to secure his 200th career victory before retiring at the end of the 2023 season. The Cardinals have six games left to play this regular season.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest
Walgreens security guard
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Erin Foerstel pleaded guilty to sex crimes in a St. Louis County courtroom in September 2023.
Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman
Three men are charged in the robbery of an armored car at a supermarket in Overland. File photo...
3 face federal charges in April armored car robbery in Overland

Latest News

Delegates from FIFA and FIFA26 visited Kansas City over the weekend to see facilities and...
FIFA delegation visits Kansas City for site visit and gameday experience
Missouri wide receiver Theo Wease Jr. (1) catches a touchdown pass as Memphis defensive back...
Mizzou in AP Top 25 for first time since 2019
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto tosses his bat after hitting a three-run home run during the first...
Tatis’ spectacular catch, Soto’s soaring homer help the Padres rout the Cardinals 12-2
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes scrambles away from pressure during the first...
Mahomes becomes fastest passer in history to reach 25,000 yards; Reid climbs all-time wins ladder