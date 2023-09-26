2 children are safe after a house fire in Belleville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Two children are safe after a house fire took place in Belleville Tuesday morning.

The call came around 2 a.m. in the 400 block of 4th Street. Police say the children, 4 and 14 years old, were home alone at the time and ran to their neighbors house for help.

Belleville Fire Department responded to the scene and quickly knocked down the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no injuries have been reported.

