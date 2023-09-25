Warmer-Than-Normal This Week, Storm Chance Tuesday Afternoon-Night

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

Warm & Dry to Kick Off Work-Week

Chance of Rain & Storms Tuesday Afternoon into Overnight

One or Two Strong Storms Possible

Today: Partly cloudy skies this morning will make way for more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb 5-10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours. A strong storm or two is possible with hail and gusty winds, but we’re holding off for now on issuing a First Alert Weather Day due to uncertainty in the timing and strength of any storms that do develop. Stay tuned for updates!

What’s Next? Low rain chances linger Wednesday into Thursday morning. Dry and summery weather is expected from Friday into the weekend.

