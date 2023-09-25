Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Warmer-Than-Normal This Week, Storm Chance Tuesday Afternoon-Night

By Matt Chambers
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Click here to download the First Alert Weather App

First Alert Weather:

  • Warm & Dry to Kick Off Work-Week
  • Chance of Rain & Storms Tuesday Afternoon into Overnight
  • One or Two Strong Storms Possible

Today: Partly cloudy skies this morning will make way for more sunshine this afternoon as temperatures climb 5-10 degrees above normal.

Tuesday: Showers and storms are possible from Tuesday afternoon into the overnight hours. A strong storm or two is possible with hail and gusty winds, but we’re holding off for now on issuing a First Alert Weather Day due to uncertainty in the timing and strength of any storms that do develop. Stay tuned for updates!

What’s Next? Low rain chances linger Wednesday into Thursday morning. Dry and summery weather is expected from Friday into the weekend.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Suspect dies after being shot by police in Affton
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas

Latest News

Dry Weather Overnight, Another Rain Chance By Tuesday Night
Dry Weather Overnight, Another Rain Chance By Tuesday Night
Scattered rain for Sunday- A stretch of 80s ahead
Scattered rain for Sunday- A stretch of 80s ahead
Dry through the evening, scattered rain for Sunday
Dry through the evening, scattered rain for Sunday