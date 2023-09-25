Surprise Squad
A Warm Week With Late Tuesday-Wednesday Rain

By Steve Templeton
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Above normal temperatures continue all week
  • Chance of Rain & Storms late Tuesday-Wednesday
  • Some storms may produce downpours with small hail

Tonight: Dry and mild, no weather problems for the morning commute other than some isolated patches of fog.

Tuesday: Warm and dry for much of the day with highs again in the 80s. A slim chance for a spot storms in the late afternoon-early evening. Then rain chances ramp up late evening, especially after 9PM through 7AM Wednesday. A few of these storms could produce some briefly heavy rain, gusty winds and small hail.

What’s Next? After early morning scattered rain/storms Wednesday, an isolated shower or storm may bubble up in the afternoon to evening. These would be rather spotty, so a low rain chance but something to be aware of Wednesday afternoon. Otherwise it looks like we’ll have some warm and dry days Thursday right through the weekend. Some highs even reaching into the up 80s at times. It’s definitely an above normal pattern to end September.

