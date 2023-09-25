Surprise Squad
Two-time breast cancer survivor riding across the country to raise money for cancer research

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:18 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Susan Glisson is a two-time breast cancer survivor who is cycling across the United States to raise money for the V Foundation for Cancer Research.

Glisson is one of the more than 126 Bristol Myers Squibb employees riding 3,000 miles in 27 days in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer from Cannon Beach, OR to the Jersey Shore to raise money for groundbreaking cancer research. On Monday, the group stopped in St. Louis before heading to Indianapolis on the seventh leg of the journey.

This year marks a decade of the ride, which set out to raise more than $1 million. Click here for more information.

