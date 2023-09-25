Rep. Ocasio-Cortez visits Wentzville strikers, bringing the ‘national spotlight’ to Wentzville

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The striking autoworkers in Wentzville had a celebrity politician show support on Sunday afternoon.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) spoke to the workers and the general public on why they need to continue to strike against General Motors.

“We need to unite and stand up for ourselves,” Rep. Ocasio-Cortez said.

The event came in the second week of an autoworker strike against the Big Three American Automakers: General Motors, Ford and Stellantis. The Wentzville GM plant was one of the first plants to close after the UAW told Missouri workers to strike Sept. 15.

They’re asking for 40% raises, hoping to make up for wage stagnation that began during the 2008 recession.

Inside the UAW Local 2250 union hall, it felt like a campaign rally or even a sporting event as hundreds packed in to hear from the populist congresswoman from New York, Rep. Ocasio-Cortez.

“We do not pledge allegiance to Wall Street, we do not pledge allegiance to corporate profits, we pledge allegiance to the United States of America,” said Ocasio-Cortez, who spoke for around eight minutes.

Ocasio-Cortez highlighted the pay gap between the workers and leadership. She pointed out that the CEO of General Motors, Mary Barra, made $29 million last year.

And that the workers should stand up for large raises that she said are due.

“Us sticking together breaks up their approach; they don’t know what to do when people are unified,” said Ocasio-Cortez.

Ocasio-Cortez came to Wentzville along with Representative Cori Bush (D-Missouri), both of whom are some of the most liberal members of Congress.

“When workers who build the Chevy Colorado can’t afford to buy a Chevy Colorado, that’s a red flag,” said Bush.

The striking auto workers in Missouri and in 19 other states have garnered the support from left-leaning lawmakers like Ocasio-Cortez, Rep. Bush and President Joe Biden, who is visiting Detroit workers this week.

But picketers are also finding support in Former President Donald Trump, who is also visiting striking workers this week, and Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley, who tweeted last week, “Auto workers deserve a raise.”

“Regardless of the party that you’re with, they see that these parties are seeing that the labor movement is not going away. We’re coming back and coming back strong,” said UAW Local 2250 President, Katie Deatherage.

After the speeches were over Ocasio-Cortez and Bush came to the picket line to join the striking workers. The workers First Alert 4 spoke with said their presence gave them a boost.

“It brings the national spotlight to the UAW’s plight, to the working class,” said Bob Dyche.

Dyche, an electrician at the GM plant, said unions have made wages and benefits for all Americans better and if they’re able to break through and get what they want, more Americans will also see higher paychecks.

“Our wages set the wages for the rest of the middle class,” said Dyche.

Neither Ocasio-Cortez or Bush spoke with the media at the event.

