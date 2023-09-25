Surprise Squad
Politicians support UAW strikers as local dealership expresses concern over strike impact

By Russell Kinsaul
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley(R) passed out bottles of water to striking UAW workers outside the GM Wentzville assembly plant Monday. He spoke with several workers about their pay and benefits and expressed his support for striking UAW workers.

“We appreciate their bold stand, appreciate their courage. And my message is that I’m with them 100%,” said Hawley.

Over the weekend, Missouri Congresswoman Cori Bush(D) was joined by New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez(D) at a local UAW hall to throw their support behind striking workers.

As the strike continues into its second week, questions are being raised about what it’ll do to the price of new and used vehicles.

Last Friday, the UAW expanded the strike to GM and Stellantis parts distribution centers. Don Brown of Don Brown Chevrolet said he and other dealers have stockpiled parts in anticipation of the strike, but parts could run short if the strike is prolonged.

“It can be hard to get your car serviced. So, we’re not going to have all the parts that we need,” he said.

Brown also said dealerships are carrying inventories that are larger than what they had last year but are historically low. If more plants go on strike and inventories get low, customers can expect fewer discounts and may have to pay the full sticker price.

He also said demand for used cars will likely go up, pushing prices up as well.

The UAW claims the 46% pay raise that the union is asking for would only push up the cost of vehicles by 2%. The C.E.O. of Ford, whose total compensation in 2022 was nearly $21 million, has claimed that the size of a pay hike would bankrupt the automakers.

Whatever the size of the raise, Brown said automakers can be counted on to pass along the cost.

