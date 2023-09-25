Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Cahokia Heights overnight shooting

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Police in Cahokia Heights are investigating an overnight shooting that killed two people and injured one other person Monday morning.

According to Cahokia Heights Police, the call came out around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the 7800 block of Old Missouri Avenue. Three victims were reported shot. One of the victims was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he died of his injuries. He has been identified as Brian Hill III, 26, of Belleville, Ill. The other two victims transported themselves to the hospital, where one was pronounced dead. That person was identified as Jeffrey Paine Jr., 38, of Cahokia Heights.

Cahokia Heights Assistant Police Chief Tony Tomlinson said multiple shells were discovered on the scene, coming from several different caliber weapons. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

First Alert 4 will update this story when more information has been released.

