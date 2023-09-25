Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

‘On-ramp period’ for student loan borrowers who can’t pay starts in October

File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12,...
File - Graduates embrace during Southern California's 140th commencement ceremony, on May 12, 2023, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - For the first time in more than three years, student loan payments are due in October.

However, for the next 12 months, borrowers will be able to skip payments without facing the harsh financial consequences of defaulting on their loans.

The Biden administration is providing what it has called an “on-ramp period” until Sept. 30, 2024.

During that time, a borrower won’t be reported as being in default to the national credit rating agencies, which can damage a person’s credit score.

However, borrowers are not off the hook entirely. Interest will still accrue.

For more information, check out the U.S. Department of Education’s website.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55
Sept 25 morning forecast
Warmer-Than-Normal This Week, Storm Chance Tuesday Afternoon-Night
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Suspect dies after being shot by police in Affton

Latest News

Aylin Umanzor-Carcamo, 3, was last seen at 5 a.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Springvale Drive...
Amber Alert issued for 3-year-old girl in Texas
There was no big winner in Saturday night’s Powerball drawing.
Powerball drawing is Monday night with $785 million up for grabs
In this photo provided by I AM ALS, Dan Tate, right, delivers a printed petition from ALS...
FDA skeptical of experimental ALS treatment pushed by patient advocates
According to Cahokia Heights Police, the call came out around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the...
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Cahokia Heights overnight shooting
The committee’s first meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually.
Board of Aldermen to discuss next steps for Rams settlement funds