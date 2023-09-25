Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A former nurse at St. John Vianney High School pleaded guilty Monday to charges that she committed sex crimes with a student.

Erin Foerstel, 42, pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student.

In April, she performed oral sex on a student who was 16 years old. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, her five-year sentence was suspended, but she must register as a sex offender, move, not contact the victim, his family or anyone with Vianney, and can no longer work at a school.

