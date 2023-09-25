Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Former St. John Vianney nurse admits to sex crimes with student

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](Storyblocks)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, Mo. (KMOV) - A former nurse at St. John Vianney High School pleaded guilty Monday to charges that she committed sex crimes with a student.

Erin Foerstel, 42, pleaded guilty to statutory sodomy and sexual contact with a student.

In April, she performed oral sex on a student who was 16 years old. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, her five-year sentence was suspended, but she must register as a sex offender, move, not contact the victim, his family or anyone with Vianney, and can no longer work at a school.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55
Sept 25 morning forecast
Warm With Some Mid-Week Rain
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Suspect dies after being shot by police in Affton

Latest News

SLU nurses prepare for 1 day strike
SLU nurses walk off job for one-day strike
Two-time breast cancer survivor riding across the country to raise money for cancer research
police sirens generic photo
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Vivian Wilson, 31, is charged with endangering the welfare of a child and resisting arrest
Woman accused of abandoning daughter at Galleria, then resisting arrest