Episode 252: Taco Buddha

Food from Taco Buddha
Food from Taco Buddha
By Alexis Zotos
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Some people in the food world might scoff at the term fusion – but for Kurt Eller, it’s about a collection of memories from different places.

That’s the vision behind the tacos at his incredibly popular spot – Taco Buddha. The University City location has seen major success over the years and this summer, they opened a second location in Kirkwood. Serving up tacos inspired by Kurt’s upbringing in Austin TX and his love of global flavors.

But the real success at his restaurants, he says, is his team. We sat down at their original location to talk about how he dove back into the restaurant world, the inspiration behind his menu and the staff that’s become family.

