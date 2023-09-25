Surprise Squad
Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County woman

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pexels)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- The St. Louis County Police Department is searching for a missing 21-year-old woman with a diminished mental capacity after she left her apartment Saturday and hasn’t been seen since.

Penny Daughtery was last seen at her apartment Saturday in the 1600 block of Westport Cove near Maryland Heights. She suffers from depression, anxiety and irritability, police said. Police believe she is without her required medications.

Daughtery is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. It is not known what she was wearing when she left her apartment. Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.

Penny Daughtery was last seen at her apartment on Saturday.
Penny Daughtery was last seen at her apartment on Saturday.(Missouri State Highway Patrol)

