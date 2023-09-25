Board of Aldermen to discuss next steps for Rams settlement funds

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Tonight, the Board of Aldermen will meet to review the preliminary phase-one findings of the Rams settlement public engagement process.

The Committee of the Whole, formed by assembling all members of the Board of Aldermen, will review survey results and policy proposals residents submit through the board’s online public engagement platform. Since August 14, residents have been invited to provide ideas for how the team’s settlement funds should be used to create long-term change for the city.

Some proposals from the public include, in part, the establishment of an endowment for the city, the creation of a universal early childhood education program, investments in traffic safety and expansion of public transportation.

“Using these funds intentionally and with the support of St. Louis residents are key to creating the long-lasting, transformational change our city deserves,” said Aldermanic President Megan Green. “It’s encouraging to see such strong community engagement in the process so far; I look forward to working alongside my colleagues and residents as we take our next steps together.”

Per the Board of Aldermen’s rules, the President of the Board will appoint a Committee Chair to oversee the Committee of the Whole’s ongoing deliberations.

The committee’s first meeting is tonight at 6 p.m. and will be held virtually. The virtual meeting can be accessed by clicking here.

Additional Committee meetings have been scheduled for October 25 at 6 p.m. and December 2 at 11 a.m.

Background Information:

In 2016, St. Louis won a historic $250 million settlement against Stan Kroenke and the National Football League over their decision to move the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles. Through resolutions 171 and 48, elected officials committed to a public engagement process to determine how those funds could be leveraged to achieve generational change for current and future residents of St. Louis.

