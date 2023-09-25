Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Biden Administration providing free COVID tests as cases expected to rise

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York, April 5, 2023. The Biden administration has announced that it is providing $600 million in funding to produce new at-home COVID-19 tests and is restarting a website allowing Americans to again order up to four free tests per household.(Patrick Sison | AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
By Joe Hennessy
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Biden Administration announced everyone will have access to free COVID-19 tests starting Monday.

The plan also includes relaunching a website allowing Americans to order up to four free tests per household. The administration said the plan is trying to prevent possible shortages of tests during an expected rise in COVID cases, which usually happens during the colder months. The worst COVID spikes have happened in November, December, and January in past years, according to several Kansas City-area chief medical officers involved in a meeting last week.

While they hope this year is different, they simply don’t know yet.

A dozen companies will be responsible for making 200 million over-the-counter tests to restock federal supplies.

The Department of Health and Human Services said orders will be accepted at COVIDtests.gov starting Monday and the tests will be sent through the U.S. Postal Service.

Health experts from Kansas City Hospitals said they are beginning to see an increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations as more employees call in sick.

The University of Kansas Health System hosted an online forum that included leaders from seven area hospitals last week – the first COVID update from KU Health, involving all of the hospitals, in nine months.

“This is not something we can blow off,” said Dr. Steve Stites, University of Kansas Health Chief Medical Officer.

KC-area health departments and pharmacies have not started offering the new vaccine yet, but CVS confirmed stores began receiving the updated vaccine last week.

COVID hospitalizations are up 5% across the country in the past week according to data provided by the CDC.

Liberty Hospital’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Chakshu Gupta said they are seeing clusters of cases in some of their nursing homes and long-term care facilities – small clusters but still some.

Just like in past years older individuals, infants, and people with chronic health conditions are also at an increased risk of COVID.

“If you have symptoms test early and if you can get on those oral antivirals, especially Paxlovid, that’s gonna significantly reduce your chance of going to the hospital as well,” said Dr. Dana Hawkinson, University of Kansas Infectious Disease Specialist.

The full online forum is available to watch online at the University of Kansas Health System’s Facebook page.

To order your free COVID tests, click here.

READ MORE: Aging & Style: Covid vaccinations lag behind flu shots

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55
Sept 25 morning forecast
Warm With Some Mid-Week Rain
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Suspect dies after being shot by police in Affton

Latest News

SLU nurses prepare for 1 day strike
SLU nurses walk off job for one-day strike
Two-time breast cancer survivor riding across the country to raise money for cancer research
police sirens generic photo
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
According to Cahokia Heights Police, the call came out around 12:30 a.m. for a shooting in the...
Police: 2 dead, 1 injured in Cahokia Heights overnight shooting