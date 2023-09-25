Surprise Squad
Alton Steel partners with solar energy company

By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ALTON (KMOV) -- The energy company Qcells and Alton Steel debuted their partnership Monday by breaking ground on a solar panel project for the mill.

Steel is one of the most energy-intensive products to make, but the solar panels will cut costs and eliminate pollution over time. The CEO of Alton Steel said the move to solar energy is changing the steel industry.

The mill will be the first in Illinois and the second in the country to have on-site solar panels.

