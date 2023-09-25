Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

8 injured when JetBlue flight from Ecuador hits severe turbulence as it approaches Fort Lauderdale

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the...
The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said.(Gray News, file image)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 12:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A JetBlue flight from Ecuador to Fort Lauderdale hit extreme turbulence while landing in Florida on Monday, injuring seven passengers and a crew member, the airline said in a statement.

JetBlue flight 1256 was headed from Guayaquil, Ecuador, to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport for a landing shortly after 5 a.m. when it “experienced sudden severe turbulence as it neared Florida,” the statement said.

The injured were taken by paramedics to the hospital for treatment and evaluation, the statement said. The airline said it could not comment on the severity of the injuries. Broward County Fire-Rescue, which treated the injured, did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

The airline said the Airbus 320 twin-engine plane was taken out of service for inspection.

The Fort Lauderdale airport directed all questions to the airline.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange.
Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55
Sept 25 morning forecast
Warm With Some Mid-Week Rain
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
FILE - Usher performs at the 51st annual Songwriters Hall of Fame induction and awards gala at...
Usher to headline the 2024 Super Bowl halftime show in Las Vegas
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Suspect dies after being shot by police in Affton

Latest News

A plaque showing the names of some of the victims of the August 2019 mass shooting is pictured...
Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
A Valley Bus bus driver is currently under fire after a recent video circulated showing him...
North Dakota school bus driver under fire after video shows him cursing at students
Two-time breast cancer survivor riding across the country to raise money for cancer research
police sirens generic photo
Northwoods police officer accused of assaulting customer who tried to steal from Walgreens while working as security guard
Li'i the dolphin, a companion of the late Lolita, was moved to SeaWorld San Antonio.
Li’i the dolphin, companion of Lolita the orca, moved to San Antonio