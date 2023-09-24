Youth flag football tournament hosted at the Dome to combat youth gun violence

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Too often in St. Louis, children and teenagers are involved in shootings and gun violence.

That’s why the City is stepping up its efforts to create safe places for teens to go.

On Sunday, City officials hosted a new event: a youth flag football tournament at the Dome at America’s Center.

Organizers said it’s important to offer a variety of opportunities to young people. Sunday’s event also included football training drills and e-sports games.

City officials said it’s just part of an ongoing effort to help teens stay out of trouble.

