WATCH: Skydiver lands perfectly on inflatable unicorn

(Gray News) – An incredible feat took place at a skydiving festival in England this month.

In Langar, Nottinghamshire, a skydiver performed a stunt where he landed perfectly on an inflatable unicorn on Sept. 6.

The competition was only open to people who had completed at least 200 jumps previously.

Jan Zackl was the only skydiver who managed to land directly on top of the inflatable unicorn.

