Suicide awareness walk brings families together

By Alex Gaul
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Thousands of walkers walked through Creve Coeur Lake Memorial Park Sunday morning to raise money and awareness for suicide prevention.

Many of the 2,000+ walkers were personally touched by suicide within their families. Penne Layton walked Sunday for her daughter Carrie and her friend’s son Kyle, both of whom committed suicide.

“It’s a club none of us want to join,” Layton said. “[We] just want to be with other people and share their stories. Try to find the good in something that’s tragic.”

Layton says events like this help families together in the face of tragedy by keeping the memory of their loved ones alive. Suicide is one of the leading causes of death in the United States and the 10th leading cause in Missouri.

Phyllis Blackwelder was the lead organizer for the event, working with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. She is a survivor of suicide attempts herself and has lost family members to suicide. Amid the pandemic and the resulting adolescent mental health crisis, Blackwelder says it is crucial to educate kids on the resources available to them and to change the stigmas surrounding mental health.

“(It’s) letting your child know that they can go to somebody and talk about their problems and not be judged,” Blackwelder said. “They can go seek counseling and get help, and it’s okay to be on medication and go to therapy.”

The organizers aimed to raise more than $300,000 for suicide awareness and prevention. Sunday’s event is one of many hosted by the AFSP across the nation. If you need help, you can dial the National Suicide Hotline any time by calling 988.

