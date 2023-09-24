SLU nurses prepare for 1 day strike

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis University Hospital nurses will walk off the job for a one-day strike.

The strike starts Monday at 7 a.m. On Sunday, they met to prepare for the walkout.

Nurses said they are taking action after the hospital failed to address their concerns about staffing shortages and the impact on patient care.

The nurses were required to give a 10-day notice before striking.

A spokesperson for SLU said they are ready for the walkout.

In a statement, the hospital said:

“We have comprehensive plans in place to ensure there is no disruption in care or service. All operations will continue uninterrupted – and patients will continue to receive high-quality, compassionate and expert care.”

