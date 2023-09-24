Surprise Squad
Scattered rain for Sunday- A stretch of 80s ahead

By Leah Hill
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT
First Alert Weather:

  • Sunday brings a 30% chance of showers or storms
  • Highs in the lower 80s Sunday afternoon
  • Watching another rain/storm chance Tuesday PM into Wednesday

Sunday: The chance of rain is 30%. Expect scattered showers and maybe even a few rumbles of thunder. Any rain or storm that develops won’t last long and may only drive you inside for a half hour to an hour. Temperatures won’t be as warm as yesterday, with highs in the lower 80s.

What’s next: Highs next week trend above normal in the low/mid 80s. Typical temps for this time of year are in the upper 70s. Showers or storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, with a very low chance of a stronger storm.

