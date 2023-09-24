Surprise Squad
Man shot multiple times, killed in car in Fountain Park neighborhood

By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being found in a car with multiple gunshot wounds Saturday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting around 11:45 p.m. at the 900 block of N Kingshighway Saturday. At the scene, police found a 22-year-old man shot multiple times in the driver’s seat of a white sedan. EMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Homicide Division directly at 314-444-5371, or anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward can contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

