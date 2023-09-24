Man ejected, several others injured in overnight multi-vehicle crash on I-55

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Multiple people were injured, including a man who was ejected from his seat, in a multi-vehicle crash overnight on Interstate 55.

According to police, the accident happened around 1:30 a.m. on I-55 at the I-44 interchange. Three vehicles in total were involved. The driver of a Ford Fusion, carrying two other passengers, was speeding south on I-55 and attempted to pass a Nissan Maxima. In doing so, the driver of the Ford lost control and drove off the right side of the road. The Ford went airborne and struck the stone wall of the west shoulder. It then reentered the roadway, striking the Nissan and a Chevrolet Impala.

One of the passengers inside the Ford was ejected. That passenger, the driver and other passenger of the Ford, and the passenger of the Impala were taken to the hospital by EMS. The passenger who was ejected has been listed in critical, unstable condition. The other transported individuals have been listed in stable condition.

Accident Reconstruction responded and assumed the ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.