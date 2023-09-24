Fans flock Downtown as Mizzou football returns to St. Louis for the first time in over a decade

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - All across Downtown St. Louis, it was a sea of Mizzou fans on Saturday.

Mizzou’s football game against Memphis at the Dome was the first time the Tigers have played in St. Louis since 2010.

Amy Walters went to the Mizzou game to cheer on the Tigers, specifically her son Mitchell, who is a lineman for the team.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” Walters said.

Walters says it’s extra special to see him play in his hometown.

“He watched the Rams here so he’s very excited to be down here,” Walters said.

Samantha Cytron graduated from Mizzou in 2022 and recently moved to St. Louis.

“I have literally never seen downtown like this,” Cytron said.

Cytron’s parents are from the Lou so she grew up loving the city and now seeing her college team here is even better.

“Mizzou has been in my blood since I was born, basically, so I’m super excited for them to be in my parent’s hometown,” Cytron said.

Other fans like Don Reeves didn’t go to Mizzou but are happy to see St. Louis thrive.

“We need this for the city more than anything,” Reeves said. “Just make a better name for ourselves here in St. Louis.”

Paddy O’s bar manager Rob Colie said hundreds of people came to the bar throughout the day.

Colie says any major event downtown is a major benefit to the bars and restaurants.

“All throughout the day, big groups coming in and out getting some food and drinks and bar hopping and having a good time,” Colie said.

The 2023 game against Memphis will kick off a new partnership with the St. Louis Sports Commission which will host multiple Mizzou athletic events in the St. Louis area during the 2023-24 season – the Mizzou To The Lou Series.

