Fallen Marine from Belleville honored

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Eleanor “Ellie” LeBeau Cooke, one of the three marines who died in a training mission last month, was honored by the Belleville community Saturday.

LeBeau Cooke died in a training mission last month in a plane crash off the coast of Australia. She was a Belleville native and a graduate of Altoff High School.

A group called Flagman’s Mission organized volunteers to create a memorial and line flags along the funeral route earlier in the week. The group is calling for volunteers again to pick up the flags Sunday at 11 a.m. at the parking lot east of the cathedral at 200 West Harrison Street.

