Dry Weather Overnight, Another Rain Chance By Tuesday Night
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- 30% chance of showers through Sunday evening
- Monday looks dry and warm
- Watching another rain/storm chance Tuesday PM into Wednesday AM
What’s next: Highs next week trend above normal in the low/mid 80s. Typical temps for this time of year are in the upper 70s. Showers or storms are possible late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, with a very low chance of a stronger storm. Otherwise expect lots of dry time, lots of sunshine, and lots of warm weather for the next week!
