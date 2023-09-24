Surprise Squad
3 people killed in 4-car crash in Franklin County

Graphic
Graphic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Three people died in a car crash involving four vehicles on I-44 in Franklin County early Sunday.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened on I-44 Westbound near the 240-mile marker. A 2020 Jeep Cherokee was traveling in the wrong direction on I-44 and hit the front of a 2017 Nissan Rogue, continued down the road and struck a 2010 Toyota Corolla and 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The driver of the 2020 Jeep was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead; she has been identified as Tina Degonia, 64, of House Springs, Mo.

The driver and passenger of the 2017 Nissan were taken to an area hospital, where they both were pronounced dead; they have been identified as Sabrina Sutton, 26, and Rachel Worley, 27, both of Fishers, In.

