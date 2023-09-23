Warm & Dry Saturday, Few Showers Possible Sunday
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
First Alert Weather:
- Saturday looks dry with a rain chance Sunday
- It will be warm Saturday, highs in the mid to upper 80s
- 40% chance of scattered showers Sunday
What’s Next: Warm Saturday but the humidity will be lower. It looks dry now for Saturday as rain holds off to the west in Central to Western Missouri. Then Sunday we get back into a 40% chance for showers and thundershowers. It will be cooler and cloudy Sunday too with a high in the 70s.
