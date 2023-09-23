St. Louis man charged for touching himself in a Hazelwood park

HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV) - On Thursday, a man was arrested for touching himself on a slide in a Hazelwood park.

Hazelwood Police arrested James Hurley after he was spotted with his pants around his ankles, touching himself in Howdershell Park.

Detective Sgt. Brendan Gilbert says Hurley was let out on bond.

“The gentleman is not from Hazelwood,” Detective Sgt. Gilbert said. “He lives in St. Louis City. We’re not exactly sure why he was in the area.”

Michelle Jovanovic grew up with her backyard facing Howdershell Park.

“As parents, we’re all concerned,” Jovanovic said.

Jovanovic’s 11-year-old grandson also lives with her. Their home is just steps away from the playground Hurley was on.

“We all have kids that constantly play in this park,” Jovanovic said.

After seeing what Hurley was doing in broad daylight, Courtney, who wants her face hidden for safety, took a video and called 911.

“The guy stood up, and he said I’m sorry, I’m sorry, and he took off,” Courtney said.

Courtney is thankful her kids weren’t with her but says she wants the park to be a safe place for kids to play.

“I was really grossed out,” Courtney said. “I was thankful I didn’t have my kids with me. It’s just unfortunate that that happened, and we just need to make the people in the community aware.”

On Friday afternoon, neighbors saw Hurley around the park again, where police tell First Alert 4 they picked him up and drove him back to his house in St. Louis City.

“I took videos,” Jovanovic said. “I took pictures of the man over there. I want to be able to show my grandson if you see this man you stay away him from and let an adult know he’s back.”

On Friday night, just hours later, Jovanovic called First Alert 4 to tell us Hurley was back for a third time.

Hurley is now back in police custody.

“I hope that he doesn’t come back, but it’s hard to say if it’s a rare thing because the incident happened yesterday and then today he came back in the park, so it’s very concerning,” Jovanovic said.

Hurley is charged with indecent exposure and a miscellaneous park violation.

Police say those charges came from the City of Hazelwood, but others could potentially be filed in St. Louis County.

