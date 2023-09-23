ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Oktoberfest returns to St. Charles this weekend, featuring beer, brats, and barrels of fun for the whole family.

St. Charles’ Oktoberfest is one of the largest Bavarian festivals in the nation, as well as one of the largest kid-friendly festivals in the Midwest.

Some of the events featured this year are a brat-eating contest, a 5k and 10k run, and an antique car show.

The festival is running September 22-24 in Frontier Park.

The full list of events can be found on the St. Charles Oktoberfest website.

