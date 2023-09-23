Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Oktoberfest returns to St. Charles

Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a...
Jason Gregory with Sudwerk Brewing out of California cracks open a beer to signal the sign of a good time – the arrival of St. Charles’ Oktoberfest.
By KMOV Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV) - Oktoberfest returns to St. Charles this weekend, featuring beer, brats, and barrels of fun for the whole family.

St. Charles’ Oktoberfest is one of the largest Bavarian festivals in the nation, as well as one of the largest kid-friendly festivals in the Midwest.

Some of the events featured this year are a brat-eating contest, a 5k and 10k run, and an antique car show.

The festival is running September 22-24 in Frontier Park.

The full list of events can be found on the St. Charles Oktoberfest website.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Missouri Department of Corrections officers no longer with department after inmate escaped custody
Tommy Boyd was taken into custody without incident at a Dierbergs grocery store, officials said.
A ride. A free hotdog. A job application. Just some of the things officials say an escaped convict got on his day of freedom
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Bystanders and police officers are seen working together for several minutes to lift the...
Police, bystanders lift overturned car off 19-year-old driver, saving his life
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable
EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Father of escapee’s victim wants corrections staff held accountable

Latest News

Suspect charged
Man accused of stealing taco at gunpoint facing charges in separate incidents
News 4 Throwback: Pumpkin picking at Eckert’s Farm in 1997
News 4 Throwback: Pumpkin picking at Eckert’s Farm in 1997
Police lights
1 person killed in fatal crash in south St. Louis
St. Louis man charged for touching himself in a Hazelwood park
St. Louis man charged for touching himself in a Hazelwood park