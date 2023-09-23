Surprise Squad
Drone 4
Jobs 4 STL
Back to School

Man dies after being shot in the chest in South City

Generic
Generic(KMOV)
By Rheanna Wachter
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot in South City on Friday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at around 5:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of Keokuk Friday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Police confirm that ‘dangerous’ escaped inmate is now in custody
Missouri Department of Corrections officers no longer with department after inmate escaped custody
Zachary Barebo, 23, is charged with fourth-degree child molestation, second-degree statutory...
Man who worked as umpire at local athletic associations accused of child molestation
Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation,...
Guns N’ Roses officially cancels St. Louis show
Authorities said the girl had walked away from her home with two family dogs.
Missing 2-year-old found in rural area sleeping with one family dog, while another stood nearby
Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Affton, Missouri.
Man shot by officers in St. Louis County charged

Latest News

St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by...
St. Charles School District employee’s emotional return to work after being revived by co-workers after heart attack
‘We are not sacrificial,’ Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
‘We are not sacrificial,’ Regional VP of government workers union on looming shutdown
Blood donations needed as supply runs low
Blood donations needed as supply runs low
‘It’s an eyesore’ Contract approved for the demolition of Jamestown Mall
Demolition date set for Jamestown Mall