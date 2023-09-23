Man dies after being shot in the chest in South City
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot in South City on Friday.
Police responded to a call for a shooting at around 5:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of Keokuk Friday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.
Homicide is handling the investigation.
