Man dies after being shot in the chest in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man is dead after being shot in South City on Friday.

Police responded to a call for a shooting at around 5:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of Keokuk Friday. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was then pronounced dead.

Homicide is handling the investigation.

