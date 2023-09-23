Surprise Squad
Dry through the evening, scattered rain for Sunday

By Kristen Cornett
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
First Alert Weather:

  • Some showers overnight, and 40% chance of rain on Sunday
  • Rain ends Sunday evening and Monday looks dry
  • Highs near 80 degrees all next week, slightly above average

Tonight: A cold front will push in from the west, fueling strong to severe storms for western Missouri. However, as the showers and storms roll east overnight, they will decrease in coverage and intensity.

Sunday: The chance of rain is 40%. Expect scattered showers and maybe even a few rumble of thunder.

What’s next: Highs next week trend above normal in the lower 80s. Typical temps for this time of year are in the upper 70s.

Watch For Storms This Afternoon